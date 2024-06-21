The Nestled Recovery Center Las Vegas Alcohol Rehab Launches PHP Program in Collaboration with Major Insurers

The Nestled Recovery Center in Las Vegas unveils its new PHP Program in partnership with major insurers for comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care.

Las Vegas, NV, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nestled Recovery Center introduces its new Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) available in partnership with HealthSmart, Mines & Associates, and TriWest. The Las Vegas alcohol rehab now offers a full continuum of care, including detox, residential care, Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and traditional outpatient services.

Addiction treatment programs offer individuals or their loved ones a chance to get started on the path to recovery. A top choice is PHP, an ideal, intensive, highly structured outpatient program that serves as a bridge between inpatient treatment and living a recovery-focused lifestyle. Unlike inpatient treatment, this level of care allows patients to attend treatment for five hours per day, five days per week, and return home at the end of the day.

As a midpoint between inpatient and outpatient programs, PHP provides the same interventions like medication management, educational groups, experiential therapies, family therapy, and individual/group therapy. In some instances, patients enroll in a PHP as the first step to addiction recovery treatment or as a continuation of care after an inpatient program.

In individual therapy, PHP can address environmental factors that affect addiction, identify social issues, develop healthy coping strategies for daily stressors, and manage mental health conditions that often encourage substance abuse. The program offers a variety of evidence-based therapeutic modalities, dual diagnosis treatment, community-based activities, and skill-building to support individuals in recovery.

A PHP is flexible and accessible to individuals with different needs. It caters to parents responsible for caring for children or loved ones, individuals in a financial bind but still needing care, or those who desire to spend time with their families in the evenings or on weekends. The Nestled Recovery Center’s Outpatient Program allows clients to choose their own schedule, allowing for even more flexibility.

As a comprehensive healthcare solution with third-party administration, HealthSmart supports programs like PHP by offering network access and administrative services to ensure patients receive quality care within their coverage. Mines & Associates offers employee assistance programs and managed mental healthcare services through counseling, wellness programs, and crisis intervention. This makes PHP admission possible for employees who need help with their substance use issues. With TriWest, military members, veterans, and their families (through the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense) can access a vast network of healthcare providers for recovery within their benefits.



Notably, the center also assists clients with their out-of-network benefits. The team works hard to ensure that everyone can access the care they need without being restricted by insurance limitations.

By launching the Partial Hospitalization Program The Nestled Recovery Center expects to impact the community positively. It hopes to improve access to high-quality care, reduce barriers to receiving treatment, enable early intervention, enhance employee productivity, and promote holistic recovery for long-term health outcomes.

About The Nestled Recovery Center

The Nestled Recovery Center is a luxury addiction treatment and recovery center offering detox and residential care, Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and Traditional Outpatient services in a safe, comfortable, and professional environment. The staff are friendly and compassionate and trained in treating co-occurring disorders. They adopt a holistic wellness model, educate patients on recognizing triggers, and empower them to implement healthy habits.

