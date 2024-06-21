Global Grid- Tied Inverters Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Grid- Tied Inverters Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grid-tied inverters market size has grown strongly in recent years, reaching $5.16 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $5.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth can be attributed to government incentives, technological advancements in solar energy, and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. Grid modernization initiatives and declining costs of solar photovoltaic systems have also contributed to market expansion.

Government Support and Technological Advancements Driving Growth

The market is expected to see robust growth, reaching $7.47 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors fueling this growth include the growing demand for clean energy solutions, expansion of solar power capacity, and regulatory support for renewable energy integration. Advancements in grid-tied inverter technology, coupled with a heightened focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, further bolster market prospects.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are focusing on developing innovative solutions in grid-tied inverters. For instance, Canadian Solar Inc. introduced the EP Cube Lite, a residential energy storage solution designed to optimize energy usage and reduce costs for U.S. households with integrated solar and battery storage capabilities.

In another strategic move, companies like SolarEdge Technologies Inc. and Enphase Energy Inc. are enhancing their market positions through technological advancements and seamless integration of energy storage systems with diverse grid environments.

Grid- Tied Inverters Market Segments:

• Type: Low Frequency Inverter, High Frequency Inverter

• Application: DC Voltage Source, Grid Connection, Other Applications

• End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the grid-tied inverters market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

