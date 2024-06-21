Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 in Dublin to explore AI adoption: DSW Unveils Inaugural Event
Dive into the future of AI at DSW Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 - as we bring together industry leaders & visionaries for an evening of transformative insights
This event marks a significant milestone in the AI landscape. Collaborative efforts in AI are the key to future advancements and industry transformation.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Science Wizards (DSW), a leading AI solution company based in Dublin, announces its inaugural Enterprise AI Symposium on July 11, 2024, at Ireland’s prestigious NCI Spencer Dock Auditorium. This landmark event aims to elaborate on how Enterprises can smoothly adopt AI - break the associated barriers, and accelerate to production predictably, at scale.
The DSW Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 brings together AI leaders and visionaries for an evening of transformative insights and strategic talks. The line-up of talks will deliver insights into how Ireland’s prominent companies are innovating with AI, successfully building and scaling AI-enabled use cases, and redefining their business trajectories. Attendees can expect some compelling sessions designed to delve deep into AI.
Event Highlights:
- Keynote: Kick off the event with visionary perspectives on the future of AI from DSW leaders.
- Speaker Sessions: Gain rapid-fire insights from renowned AI pioneers across diverse industry sectors, sharing their experiences and strategies.
- Panel Discussion: Explore the critical role of AI adoption in fostering business growth and enhancing strategic frameworks.
- Open Forum: Engage in dynamic discussions and share insights on the evolving landscape of AI technologies.
- Closing Remarks and Networking: Reflect on key takeaways and strategic imperatives, and connect to explore collaborative opportunities.
The symposium is set to feature some top voices of AI in Ireland, including experts renowned for their contributions to AI-driven innovation and business transformation. “This event marks a significant milestone in the AI landscape. Collaborative efforts in AI are the key to future advancements and industry transformation" says Sandeep K, Founder and CEO of DSW. Echoing the sentiment, Pritesh Tiwari, DSW’s Founder and Chief Data Scientist, adds, "We are bringing together the brightest minds in AI to drive innovation and propel businesses forward. Harnessing the power of AI is essential for unlocking new potentials and transforming industries".
Limited Availability Event:
Due to the exclusive nature of this event, only a limited number of spots are available. Interested participants are encouraged to secure their place early. Registration for the DSW Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 is now open. To reserve your spot, visit here.
