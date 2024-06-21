Global Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends

Network Security Policy Management (NPSM) Software Global Market – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) software is a specialized tool or suite of tools designed to help organizations define, implement, and manage their network security policies. It is used by technical and business teams to monitor an organization's network for compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards, alerting users for any potential violations.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The NSPM software market size has grown rapidly, projected to reach $1.69 billion in 2024 from $1.45 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth is fueled by increasing cyber threats, stringent regulatory compliance, rising complexity in network infrastructure, growing volume of sensitive data, and adoption of cloud computing.

The market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $3.06 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1%. This growth can be attributed to integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), automation integration, zero trust architecture adoption, increased remote work challenges, and regulatory evolution.

Impact of Cyber Threats on Market Growth

The increase in cyber threats is expected to propel the growth of the NSPM software market. Cyber threats refer to potential dangers or risks posed by malicious activities to damage data. NSPM software prevents cyber threats by implementing and maintaining policies and procedures to protect an organization's network and data against unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, and destruction.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the NSPM software market include Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., and others. These companies are focusing on developing AI-powered security policy management platforms to gain a competitive edge in the market. For example, Discern Security launched an AI-powered security policy management platform designed to address security policy challenges faced by businesses.

Market Segments

The NSPM software market is segmented by component (Solutions, Services), deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), organization size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), and industry (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Health Care, Government And Defense, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail And E-commerce, Energy And Utilities, Other Industries).

Geographical Insights

North America led the NSPM software market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

