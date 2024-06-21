Green Tea Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Green Tea Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Green Tea Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The green tea market, derived from the leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis plant, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Starting at $16.14 billion in 2023, the market is projected to expand to $17.6 billion in 2024, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. It will grow to $23.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased awareness of health benefits, globalization, and the prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions, alongside expansions in tea plantations and growing adoption of green tea.

Growing Consumer Shift Towards Healthy Choices

Green tea's popularity is fueled by a consumer shift towards healthier food choices. This trend emphasizes foods and beverages that support overall well-being, provide essential nutrients, and promote good health. Green tea is recognized for enhancing mental alertness, aiding digestion, and potentially assisting in weight loss. The International Food Information Council reported a significant increase in Americans adopting healthy eating patterns in 2022, further driving demand for green tea products.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global green tea market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13667&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Unilever Group, Ito En Ltd., and Tata Consumer Product Limited are actively focusing on developing plant-based and vegan products to cater to increasing consumer preferences for healthier alternatives. For instance, ITO EN Ltd. introduced the matcha LOVE ENERGY + in 2021, a plant-based energy drink enriched with green tea and matcha blends, offering functional benefits like immunity support and mental clarity.

Green Tea Market Segments

The green tea market is segmented based on type, category, flavored vs. unflavored, and distribution channels:

• By Type: Green Tea Bags, Green Tea Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, Loose Leaf, Capsules, Other Types

• By Category: Organic, Conventional

• By Flavored: Flavored, Unflavored

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the green tea market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by established tea cultures and increasing export demands. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, supported by rising consumer awareness and preference for healthy beverages.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global green tea market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-tea-global-market-report

Green Tea Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Green Tea Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on green tea market size, green tea market drivers and trends, green tea market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The green tea market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Tea Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-tea-global-market-report

Tea Capsule Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-capsule-global-market-report

Tea Pods Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-pods-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293