Explainable AI Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $6.68 billion in 2023 to $8.1 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This expansion is driven by increased adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), alongside the demand for extended reality (XR) displays and devices, which are pivotal in enhancing user experiences and operational efficiencies.

Rising Adoption of XAI in Diverse Sectors

The adoption of XAI is expected to accelerate further, with forecasts suggesting the market will surge to $17.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.6%. Key drivers in this period include its integration into educational games, gesture-based computing systems, smartphones, connected devices, and substantial uptake by the healthcare and educational sectors. Technological advancements in micro displays and the development of new in-vehicle display imaging systems are poised to be major trends, enhancing the capabilities and applications of XAI across industries.

Key Players and Strategic Movements

Major companies shaping the XAI landscape include Amazon Web Services, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others. These firms are leveraging strategic partnerships to bolster their market presence and enhance their XAI offerings. For instance, Fujitsu Limited partnered with Informa D&B to integrate Fujitsu's XAI capabilities for transparent data processing and analysis, aimed at improving decision-making processes and mitigating risks such as financial fraud.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest regional market for explainable AI, driven by robust investments in AI technologies and regulatory frameworks promoting transparency and fairness. The report covers regional dynamics across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, highlighting growth opportunities and market trends.

