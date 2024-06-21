Home Automation and Controls Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Home Automation And Controls Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home automation and controls market encompasses the automated control and remote management of home systems such as lighting, security, and HVAC through computer networks. It offers significant advantages in convenience, cost savings, and efficiency, driving its rapid expansion.

Home Automation And Controls Market Size

The market size for home automation and controls is projected to grow from $69.68 billion in 2023 to $78.60 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 12.8%. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT technology, energy conservation awareness, demand for convenience, proliferation of smart home ecosystems, and heightened concerns about home security.

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $128.17 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.0%. Factors fueling this growth include the popularity of voice-activated smart assistants, aging populations seeking independent living solutions, rapid urbanization, and advancements in high-speed internet and smart city initiatives.

Home Automation And Controls Market Key Trends

In the forecast period, key trends include deeper integration with AI and machine learning, enhanced security features, smart solutions catering to elderly populations, integration of solar panels for energy efficiency, and the rollout of 5G technology.

Driving Factors

The increase in residential buildings, driven by urbanization, population growth, economic prosperity, and rising incomes, is a significant driver for the home automation and controls market. These systems offer intelligent control over security, comfort, and energy management in residential settings, including vacation homes and rental properties.

Explore the global home automation and controls market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15198&type=smp

Major Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies such as Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Johnson Controls International PLC are at the forefront of developing innovative home automation products. These solutions aim to enhance convenience, efficiency, and security through automated control and remote monitoring. For instance, Hogar Controls recently launched its Elite Series in India, featuring state-of-the-art smart home products like touch panels and digital door locks.

Segments

• Type: Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System

• Technology: Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Powerline Home Automation Systems, Computing Network Home Automation Systems

• Application: Lighting, Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Entertainment, Safety And Security, Other Applications

Regional Insights

North America led the home automation and controls market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high consumer adoption rates. The region is expected to maintain its leadership position and emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-automation-and-controls-global-market-report

Home Automation And Controls Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Home Automation And Controls Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on home automation and controls market size, home automation and controls market drivers and trends, home automation and controls market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

