Pioneering Real Estate Investment Startup Launches Exclusive Access to Luxury Villas in Thailand
Investing in real estate worldwide has never been smarter.
Our goal is to democratize real estate by making high-quality properties like the Natai luxury villas accessible at 15% below market price, bringing exclusive opportunities to a wider range of people.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new-age real estate investment startup, realpool.me, proudly announces a unique opportunity to purchase a luxury villa in Natai Beach, known over the past 15 years as a high-end, exclusive destination in Thailand.
— Vlad Lushnikov, CEO and Founder of RealPool
Asset Highlights:
● Total Asset Value: $18M+
● 15 villas included in the project
● Build-Up Area: 130,000 square feet (12,000 sq. m)
● Projected ROI: 30%+
● Villas already in development
● Versatile Investment: 3-in-1 potential as a second home, rental property, or for resale
Luxury Villa Highlights:
Prime Location: Nestled in Natai Beach, a quiet yet upscale town north of Phuket Island, the villas are only 900 meters from a pristine tropical beach.
Accessibility: Conveniently situated just a 25-minute drive from Phuket International airport, accessible from anywhere in the world.
Harmonious Lifestyle: Offering an exquisite blend of nature-inspired living amidst the tropical splendor of Thailand, complemented by the comforts of modern living.
Exquisite Design and Unparalleled Comfort: Each meticulously crafted villa spans 5,382–8,611 square feet (500–800 sq. m) across two to three floors.
Amenities: 4–7 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, and a private swimming pool.
Sustainable Design: Each villa is made with high-quality materials and incorporates eco-conscious features to minimize environmental impact and reduce energy costs.
Benefits Of Partnering With realpool.me:
1. A Low-Risk, High-Value Investment Opportunity:
realpool.me offers these villas with exclusive pricing and conditions, made possible through realpool.me's legal and tax expertise, blockchain technology, and capital pooling. Purchase directly without any intermediaries or extra costs.
2. realpool.me's Commitment To Integrity And Transparency:
realpool.me is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency, ensuring real value for realpool.me’s partners. By purchasing a property through realpool.me, partners gain 100% ownership of that property with no hidden costs or fees.
To learn more about this unique opportunity, visit https://realpool.me/natai
About realpool.me:
realpool.me is a new-age investment platform that empowers individuals to build wealth through investing in high-quality international property at competitive rates. By simplifying the investment process and reducing costs and risks, realpool.me opens up the world of international real estate to a broader range of investors.
Natai Thailand Beach Pool Villas