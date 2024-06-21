Bridal Wear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Bridal Wear Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bridal wear market is projected to grow from $62.2 billion in 2023 to $65.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Despite economic fluctuations, the market is anticipated to reach $77.7 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing number of weddings and evolving fashion trends in bridal wear.

Rising Number of Weddings Drives Market Growth

The rising number of weddings is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the bridal wear market. Weddings, celebrated with various traditions and customs, necessitate bridal garments that symbolize tradition, style, and personal expression. For instance, data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) indicated a surge in the number of marriages in the U.S. from 1,676,911 in 2020 to 1,985,072 in 2021. This increase in weddings directly boosts the demand for bridal wear, driving market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major players in the bridal wear market include Louis Vuitton Malletier, Macy's Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Gianni Versace Srl (Capri Holdings Limited), ASOS PLC, Giorgio Armani SpA, and Pronovias Fashion Group. These companies focus on innovative and environment-friendly bridal collections to enhance their market presence. For instance, David's Bridal Inc. launched REIMAGINE by DB Studio in March 2023, their first eco-minded bridal collection made from recycled fabrics, catering to environmentally conscious brides.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the bridal wear market include eco-friendly and sustainable bridal collections, virtual try-on and augmented reality experiences, minimalist wedding dress designs, gender-neutral bridal wear, and the fusion of cultural and modern elements in bridal attire. These trends reflect a shift towards more personalized and inclusive bridal fashion, driven by the sustainability and ethical fashion movement, digitalization, and the growing popularity of destination weddings.

Segments:

• Product: Gown, Traditional Wear

• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• Application: Wedding Dress Renting Service, Wedding Consultant, Photographic Studio, Personal Purchase

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the bridal wear market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Bridal Wear Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bridal Wear Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bridal wear market size, bridal wear market drivers and trends, bridal wear market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bridal wear market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

