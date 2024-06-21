Global Motorized Prosthesis Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 154.1 million by 2031 | CAGR of 11.2%

Motorized Prosthesis Market Size 2024

Rising number of road accidents, diabetes, and other medical conditions & the increasing prevalence of amputation drive the growth of the Motorized Prosthesis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motorized Prosthesis Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏." According to the report, the global Motorized Prosthesis Market Size was valued at USD 57.4 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 154.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR Of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Motorized Prosthesis Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Motorized Prosthesis Market and its growth potential in the future.

Rising number of road accidents, diabetes, and other medical conditions, increasing prevalence of amputation, and surge in the awareness of advanced prosthetic devices drive the growth of the global motorized prosthesis market. On the other hand, weight and durability of some motorized prostheses can be heavy and prone to breakage, which can limit their use and longevity. This factor impedes growth to some extent. However, increase in the number of initiatives taken by governments and non-profit organizations to provide financial assistance for the purchase of prosthetic devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH

• Hanger Inc.

• Faulhaber Group

• Arm Dynamics

• Orthotics

• BionX Medical Technologies Inc.

• Freedom Innovations LLC

• Mobius Bionics LLC

• Össur hf.

• Touch Bionics Inc

• Integrum AB

𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By type, the passive segment accounted for the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global motorized prosthesis market revenue. This is because passive prostheses can be fixed or can be adjusted as per the needs. The active segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the fact that active prostheses generally offer more functional qualities compared to passive prostheses.

By end-user, the hospital's segment held the highest share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global motorized prosthesis market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is because motorized prostheses are mostly prescribed by hospitals.

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorized prosthesis market revenue. Increased technological advancements and surge in R&D expenditure on healthcare across the region drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.9% by 2031. This is due to the growing prevalence of critical diseases such as diabetes in this province.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the motorized prosthesis market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing motorized prosthesis market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the motorized prosthesis market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global motorized prosthesis market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

