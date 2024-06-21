Judy Johnston and Rose Armstrong of Wounded Women Rising and Purebioenergy4life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Separately Judy Johnston and Rose Armstrong are skilled leaders, with incredible talents and the ability to transform lives, together, their power is dynamic. Building from the principles that everything in life is energy and the ability to heal is within us, they use novel therapies to help those suffering from loss, pain, betrayal, fraud, abuse, and other life-altering traumas to heal, regain trust, and move ahead more confidently and courageously.

Their Canadian practice is named for the fact that they help women, who have deep emotional scars to gain clarity and free their thinking in a way that brings peace, joy, and life changes. That is why they are known as Wounded Women Rising. One of the primary methods they use to create transformation, wellness and wholeness is known as PureBioenergy Healing Therapy.

Judy, who had been wounded, began to live up to her fullest potential when she returned to her healing roots. She is an expert in aromatherapy, reflexology, natural foods, and since 2009 PureBioenergy Healing Therapy. Judy became a Certified Pro PureBioenergy Therapists in 2019. She is the only Certified Pro PureBioenergy therapist in Canada.

Rose, who had also been through traumatic life events, embarked on a journey of healing through self-development, solution-based therapies and alternative healing practices. She has used the knowledge of these experiences to help women perceive their true value.

Wounded Women Rising hosts annual retreats in stunning natural settings like Georgian Bay, Ontario Canada and monthly Zoom sessions with small groups over the course of 4 days.

Judy explains, “Our biofield can become unbalanced from our environment, physical or emotional trauma, stress and even thoughts. To achieve and maintain optimal wellness, we need support and expertise to return to a natural state of health and vibrancy. The transmission of health information contained in PureBioenergy adjusts and balances the biofield, restoring health on all levels—physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. This pure, coherent, all-knowing energy also reactivates the immune system, helping it to operate at its best."

Once a competitive runner, Judy had an acute injury which led her to discover PureBioenergy Healing Therapy. The book Every Healing Has a Story by Zoran Hochstatter, founder of PureBioenergy Healing Therapy, profiles ordinary people on their healing path using PureBioenergy Healing Therapy. Their therapeutic journeys not only put an end to many ailments (such as frozen shoulders and tumors), but also enabled them to deal better with everyday crises. With this gentle, yet powerful energy technique conditions like shingles or poison oak disappear. Healing is made simple.

Because their work is centered on helping women overcome traumatic experiences, Judy and Rose were invited to appear as part of our Empowering Women Series. They note that to be more empowered, women need to trust themselves and know their value. They need the courage to stand in their truth, and live life to the fullest. This is especially important to break the emotional cycles of traumas like divorce or domestic violence.

During the radio show, Judy and Rose will both speak about the benefits of PureBioenergy Healing Therapy and courageous confidence. They will discuss the next retreat coming up (reasonably priced in Canadian dollars) and their monthly online events which are only $50 (coffee money.) Their work is so beneficial that anyone in the room when the video is conducted can also benefit, and that can include male spouses and children.

They will also soon be conducting a special course directed to divorced women called Courageous Confidence: The Divorced Woman’s Guide to an Empowered Life.

For more information about Wounded Women Rising or PureBioenergy Healing Therapy please visit https://woundedwomenrising.ca/ or https://purebioenergy4life.com/