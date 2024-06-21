Biomass Boilers Market Set for Rapid Growth, Projected to Reach $12.70 Billion by 2028

Biomass Boilers Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biomass boilers market size has seen significant growth in recent years, reaching $6.35 billion in 2023 and projected to rise to $7.39 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. It will grow to $12.70 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This expansion is fueled by factors such as energy security, environmental concerns, and supportive renewable energy policies.

Rising Demand for Renewable Heating Solutions Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for renewable heating solutions is a primary driver for the biomass boilers market. These solutions utilize organic materials like wood pellets and agricultural residues as fuel, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. Biomass boilers not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also enhance energy security and support cleaner energy transitions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the biomass boilers market, including Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Doosan Heavy Industries, are focusing on expanding their operations to meet rising demand and regulatory pressures. For instance, ANDRITZ recently launched a biomass boiler plant in Sweden, supplying district heat and aligning with renewable energy goals.

Market Segments

Type:

• Stoker

• Bubbling Fluidized Bed

• Circulating Fluidized Bed

• Other Types

Application:

• Heating

• Power Generation

End-Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Market Growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the biomass boilers market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The region's robust growth is driven by increasing energy demand, supportive government initiatives, and industrial expansion.

