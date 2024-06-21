Submit Release
Hisense Launches the Fastest 100-inch QLED TV in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense is excited to introduce its latest innovation, the 100Q7N QLED TV, now available in South Africa. This exceptional TV can be purchased at Makro for R49,999, with free delivery and installation valued at R3,000 included.

Unmatched Visuals

The Hisense 100Q7N boasts a massive 100-inch display, offering a visually stunning experience. As the fastest 100-inch QLED TV in South Africa, it features an impressive 144Hz VRR refresh rate, ensuring smooth and responsive visuals, particularly beneficial for gamers.

Dolby Vision Atmos enhances its HDR performance, while Quantum Dot Colour technology delivers over a billion vibrant colours. These features work harmoniously across all content, showcasing the superior quality and technology behind this TV. Sports enthusiasts will appreciate the built-in AI sports mode, which uses Ultra Motion and MEMC technology to keep dynamic moments bright, fluid, and crystal clear.

Crisp Audio

Accompanying the breathtaking visuals is a dedicated audio system that includes Dolby Atmos technology, ensuring clear and immersive sound. The built-in subwoofer provides deep bass, enhancing movies, series, and games. Additionally, the 100Q7N is WiSA-certified, allowing for stable and lossless surround sound when using additional speakers.

User-Friendly Interface

The Hisense 100Q7N is powered by the VIDAA operating system, offering an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface. It showcases all your favourite streaming services on the home page and features a universal search function. This function can be controlled via the TV remote or voice commands, adding to the overall convenience.

The Hisense 100Q7N QLED TV is poised to redefine home entertainment in South Africa, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features and superior quality. Don’t miss the chance to experience this extraordinary TV.

Hisense 100 inch QLED TV: The First 144Hz 100 inch in South Africa

The wait is over! ⌛⌛The most Powerful 100 inch QLED is in Makro 😱This Mammoth of a TV shows you 144 images in just one second, —a gamer’s dream come true! 🎮✨#HisenseSA #Love #Gamer #Gaming #Quality #Technology #144Hz #TV #100inchTV

