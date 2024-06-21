NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 21, 2024.

OKX Adds Chiliz Chain's CHZ Token to On-Chain Earn Product

OKX is thrilled to announce the addition of Chiliz Chain's CHZ token to its On-Chain Earn product. This new offering was made available from 13:00 (UTC) on June 20, providing eligible customers with a simple, hassle-free method to experience on-chain rewards.

Some of the benefits of using On-Chain Earn include:

No subscription limits

Simplified operational steps for a more fluid user experience

Real on-chain annualized earnings

Eligible users who wish to stake CHZ on On-Chain Earn can follow these instructions:

On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for CHZ and choose subscribe.

On the OKX app: Select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for CHZ and click on subscribe.



OKX continues to partner with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of customers' assets. The addition of CHZ to On-Chain Earn expands OKX's diverse range of services, offering customers even more opportunities to optimize their assets' potential.

Chiliz Chain is the leading blockchain for enterprise-level sports and entertainment brands that want to create a Web3 ecosystem where stakeholders can build Web3 experiences within a secured network-effect-driven community.

To learn more about OKX's latest addition to On-Chain Earn, click here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

