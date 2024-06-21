Adaptive Clothing Market to Hit $29.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

The global adaptive clothing market was evaluated at US$ 15.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around US$ 29.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Companies covered: Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions by Adrian, Professional Fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, PVH Corp. and Lycra Company.

The global adaptive clothing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.8 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Increased demand due to people looking for comfortable and easy to use clothing options. Many individuals with disabilities and medical conditions require clothing that provides flexibility of movement and convenience. The aging population is another major factor fueling the need for adaptive clothes that are simple to wear and remove without assistance.



Market Dynamics:

The adaptive clothing market is witnessing high growth owing to rising awareness regarding benefits of adaptive clothing among consumers and growing prevalence of disabilities. Adaptive clothing offers independence, dignity, and comfort to physically disabled individuals and enhances their ability to perform daily activities by themselves. Moreover, rising fashion consciousness among disabled community is further propelling the demand for trendy and comfortable adaptive apparel.

Adaptive Clothing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $15.8 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $29.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing geriatric population along with increasing disabilities in people



• Rising Demand for Adaptive Clothing from Hospitals Restraints & Challenges • Less awareness about the adaptive clothing in the emerging and underdeveloped regions

Market Trends:

The trend of purchasing apparel through e-commerce platforms is increasing significantly among consumers worldwide including disabled community. Major companies offering adaptive clothing are focusing on establishing robust online presence and offering wide product selection on their own websites as well as popular e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart etc. This helps consumers to browse, compare products, read reviews and purchase customized adaptive clothing conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

Leading manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D activities to develop innovative fabrics, fastenings and designs suitable for people with special needs. For instance, fabrics which are soft, breathable and stretchable are being incorporated in dresses, trousers and shirts. Buttons, zippers and closures are being redesigned for easy open/close with limited hand functionality. Various types of pockets, hems and adjustable parts are also introduced to offer independence while carrying out daily tasks.

Market Opportunity:

The adaptive dresses segment is expected to hold a major market share over the forecast period. Adaptive dresses make it easier for individuals with disabilities to get dressed independently. They come with features like front closures, elastic waistbands and sleeves for easy accessibility. The increasing awareness regarding benefits of adaptive dresses is driving their adoption. Product innovation with smart designs is also fueling the segment growth.

The adaptive tops & pants segment is growing at a steady rate due to rising demand from orthopedic patients and elderly population. Adaptive tops and pants provide comfort and support for disabled individuals. They come with customizations like pockets in accessible locations and fasteners that make them easier to wear. The availability of these products in varied styles and designs catering to personal preference is supporting the segment expansion.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global adaptive clothing market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising geriatric population and growing disabled community worldwide.

On the basis of product type, adaptive dresses segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to high demand for easy-to-wear clothing from disable people and old-age homes.

On the basis of end user, geriatric population segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to age-related disabilities and need for convenient clothing.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness about adaptive clothing.

Key players operating in the adaptive clothing market include Silvert’s Adaptive Clothing & Footwears, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions by Adrian, Professional Fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confront, Buck & Buck., PVH Corp. and Lycra Company. These major players are focusing on adopting growth strategies like new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments:

In September 2021, LYCRA Company, launched LYCRA ADAPTIVfibre breakthrough technology. This fibre allows garments to have a better fit for various lifestyle, movements, and provide better fit as per the different body size.

In May 2023, JAM The Label, launched its first-ever capsule collection created in collaboration with fashion designer with disability named Rachel Shugg.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Product Type:

Adaptive Dresses

Adaptive Tops & Pants

Others



By End User:

Geriatric Population

Disabled Adults & Children

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



