Medigene to Present at the Cell and Gene Therapy In-Depth Focus Summit 2024

Planegg/Martinsried, June 21, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present virtually at the 7th Cell and Gene Therapy In-Depth Focus Summit taking place from June 27-28, 2024, in Beijing, China.

The presentation will be available on Medigene´s website following the conference: https://medigene.com/science/abstracts/





Virtual presentation:

7th Cell and Gene Therapy In-Depth Focus Summit 2024

https://www.bagevent.com/event/8751058

Location: Crown Hotel Youtang, Beijing, China (virtual presentation)

Date and time: June 27, 2024; 4.30 – 5pm local time

Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, VP Clinical Strategy & Development

Title: MDG1015: a 3rd Generation TCR-T Therapy Incorporating the PD1-41BB Costimulatory Switch Protein, Advancing to the Clinic

The presentation will feature the Company's lead program MDG1015, a first-in-class third-generation T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy. This therapy targets NY-ESO-1/LAGE-1a (New York oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 / L Antigen Family Member-1a) and is enhanced with the PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein. The first-in-human trial for MDG1015 is planned for gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma, and synovial sarcoma, and is on track for Investigational New Drug (IND) filing in Q3 2024 and Clinical Trial Application (CTA) filing in Q4 2024.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is on track for IND filing in Q3 2024 and CTA filing in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.





