Senate Bill 1258 Printer's Number 1744

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1744
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1258
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, SCHWANK,
CAPPELLETTI, KANE AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 20, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 20, 2024
AN ACT
Designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief
Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing
duties on the Department of General Services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Designation.
The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in the City of Harrisburg is
designated as, and shall be referred to as, the Chief Justice
Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center.
Section 2. Duties of Department of General Services.
The Department of General Services shall arrange for the
fabrication of appropriate plaques or markers with the name
designated under section 1 and shall affix the plaques or
markers to the building.
Section 3. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
