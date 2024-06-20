Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,724 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1258 Printer's Number 1744

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 1744

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1258

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, SCHWANK,

CAPPELLETTI, KANE AND HAYWOOD, JUNE 20, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 20, 2024

AN ACT

Designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief

Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing

duties on the Department of General Services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Designation.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in the City of Harrisburg is

designated as, and shall be referred to as, the Chief Justice

Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center.

Section 2. Duties of Department of General Services.

The Department of General Services shall arrange for the

fabrication of appropriate plaques or markers with the name

designated under section 1 and shall affix the plaques or

markers to the building.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

You just read:

Senate Bill 1258 Printer's Number 1744

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more