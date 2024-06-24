BondbloX to Offer Access to U.S. Corporate, Municipal and Treasury Bond Liquidity with Integration to ICE Bonds
SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BondbloX Bond Exchange (BBX), the world’s first fractional bond exchange, has announced it has integrated with ICE Bonds to offer access to U.S. corporate, municipal and treasury bond liquidity during ICE Bonds’ extended trading hours, which allows for trading in USD liquidity during U.S., European and Asian hours. ICE Bonds offers fixed income trading for institutional investors, wealth management and investment firms seeking access to U.S. bond liquidity.
Through its relationship with ICE Bonds, BondbloX now provides individual investors the ability to buy, track and trade US bond liquidity at the touch of a button through the BondbloX platform. U.S. liquidity will be available to trade on the BondbloX platform from 1 p.m. Singapore time Monday through Friday.
“As we continue to help drive trading strategies and real-time investment decision-making for individual investors across the globe, we’re excited to work with ICE Bonds to provide greater transparency and deeper USD liquidity across fixed income markets on our platform,” said Rahul Banerjee, CEO of BondbloX. “We launched the BondbloX platform for individual investors last year to simplify the buying, tracking and trading of bonds, and by working with ICE Bonds, we’re expanding our offering to offer deeper access to USD bond liquidity.”
The BondbloX platform, inaugurated in October 2020 for institutional offering, uses an exchange model for all-to-all order matching contrasting with the over-the-counter model that currently exists with dealers servicing individual investors over the telephone. The BondbloX platform subsequently extended its global service offering to eligible individual investors with its launch of Asia’s First Bond Trading Platform for Individual Investors in October 2023. By working with ICE Bonds, investors on the BondbloX platform now have access to US treasury and US corporate bond liquidity during U.S., European and Asian trading hours.
“We are delighted to have BondbloX be the first platform to offer their customers access to our expanded liquidity network,” said Pete Borstelmann, President, ICE Bonds. “By extending the trading hours of our platform, we’re not only broadening the depth and breadth of our network, but also enhancing the value of the liquidity within it. This underscores our commitment to providing our clients with greater accessibility and enriched trading opportunities.”
ICE Bonds is a part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024.
About ICE Bonds
Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds, member FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional customers only and is not intended for retail customer use.
About BondbloX
Founded in 2016, The BondbloX Bond Exchange is the world’s first fractional bond exchange. It works towards one vision - provide easy access to bonds for all investors. It is regulated as a Recognized Market Operator by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is backed by Citi, MassMutual Ventures as investors. Additional information may be found at https://bondblox.com/
For more information Please contact
Raahil.shah@bondblox.com
Raahil Shah
