EBC Financial Group Supports Visually Impaired Children with Care and Compassion

EBC Financial Group employees at Ramindra Home for Blind Children with donated living and learning supplies The school children enjoying their meal that was provided and part of the donation alongside the living and learning materials

EBC Financial Group (EBC) recently organized a philanthropic event at the Ramindra Home for Blind Children in Thailand, affiliated with the Thammikason Foundation for the Blind in Thailand, bringing support and encouragement to visually impaired children. Through practical actions and compassionate care, EBC Group continues to uphold its corporate responsibility, nurturing the growth of special children.

The Thammikason Foundation, under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, has been operational since 1986. On June 2, 2009, it was officially transformed into the Ramindra Home for Blind Children, providing care and rehabilitation services for children with visual impairments and multiple disabilities. The foundation continues to share, create, and develop opportunities for disadvantaged groups to find their place in society.

The school enrolls students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, who then continue their studies at Lopburi School for the Blind and Blind with Multiple Disabilities until the ninth grade. Some students proceed with education at other foundation schools or receive vocational training at the Promotion and Development Center for the Blind with Multiple Disabilities in Nakhon Nayok Province.

Through extensive communication with the Ramindra Home for Blind Children, EBC learned about the unique challenges faced by visually impaired children. Limited access to necessary learning materials and resources often leads to feelings of isolation in social activities, making it difficult for these children to integrate into mainstream society. Understanding these profound impacts on their quality of life and mental health, EBC decided to take action.

In collaboration with the Ramindra Home for Blind Children, EBC Group employees provided dinners, living and learning supplies, and partnered with professional teachers and parents to conduct various activities. These efforts aim to support the children's growth and ensure each child feels warmth and love from society. The bonds formed through these interactions help the children build confidence and a sense of belonging.

This collaboration with a special education institution marks a significant step for EBC in empowering the growth of special children and promoting educational equity. EBC believes that every child has the right to pursue their dreams and is committed to being a guide and supporter for more children, continually improving their education and living quality.

