Health welcomes the first batch of mpox treatment as cases increase

The Department of Health has received a batch of mpox specific treatment, Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246) for treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of mpox disease.

The process to secure more treatment including vaccine is underway in case the need arises.

However, all mild cases will continue to be managed with supportive treatment used to manage complications like fever, pneumonia and skin infections.

The department urges all people regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, with suspected mpox symptoms or who had physical contact with known cases to present themselves at the healthcare facility for clinical evaluation because anyone can contract this preventable and treatable disease.

The country has detected six more laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox (previously known as monkey pox). This brings the total number of cases from 7 to 13 cases.

Seven of the cases were confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal, five in Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.

Hand hygiene is one of the effective ways to protect people from getting sick and prevent transmission of the diseases, hence people are reminded to always wash hands with soap

and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your

face and after you use the bathroom.

Some of the common symptoms of mpox include a rash which may last for 2–4 weeks, fever,headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes).

The painful rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles ofthe feet, groin, etc.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

063 657 8487

Doctor.tshwale@health.gov.za