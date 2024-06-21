North West swears in members of the Executive Council, 21 Jun

The appointment of Members of the Executive Council of the North West Provincial Government, 7th Administration, is a culmination of wider consultations within and outside government.

This decision represents a dynamic interface between the exercise of the Premier’s constitutional prerogative in terms of Section 132 (2) of the Constitution and the established democratic practice of consultation with the leadership of the Province, National and the Alliance.

I am confident that the Executive Council of the 7th Administration is made up of men and women of high ethical standards who are committed to serve the people and understand the implications of the oath of office they are to take before assuming their official duties.

The composition of the Executive Council affirms our commitment to assert gender equality and representation. It is a collective of institutional memory, fresh talents and skills required to accelerate service delivery and build on the foundation of the sixth administration.

The Executive Council is enjoined by the Constitution to work as a unit under the leadership of the Premier and to be collectively and individually accountable to the Legislature for the exercise of their powers and performance of their functions.

EXCO is ultimately accountable to the people of the North West Province whose power of the vote is the foundation of our existence. We dare not disappoint them.

By powers vested in me in terms of Section 132 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I hereby appoint the following Members of the Executive Council to lead the 7th Administration:

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: Mr Madoda Sambatha

Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation: Mr Collen Maine

Department of Community Safety and Transport Management: Mr Wessels Morweng

Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs: Mr Oageng Molapisi

Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism: Ms Bitsa Lenkopane

Department of Education: Ms Viola Motsumi Provincial Treasury: Ms Kenetswe Mosenogi

Department of Health: Mr Sello Lehari

Department of Public Works and Roads: Ms Elizabeth Mokua

Department of Social Development: Ms Sussana Dantjie

I congratulate all newly appointed MECs and wish to remind them all that we have been given the last available opportunity by the people of the North West to work for them and not ourselves nor our families and friends. They expect that we act with integrity in the conduct of our duties and carry ourselves with dignity in both our social and official conduct.

Members of the media are invited for the swearing in of the newly appointed Members of the Executive Council as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 June 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: Finance Boardroom, Garona Building, Mahikeng

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/ 082 450 7842

or

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

