Precision Medicine Market Size Expansion 2024: A New Horizon for Global Healthcare Solutions

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precision medicine is based on a unique concept that states, two people infected with same disease dont need to have same physical response toward the disease. However, it depends on the surrounding environment and influence of genes and symptoms of patient. Moreover, it also depends on patients ability of responding to that particular disease, which enables the doctors and researchers to organize the required treatment. Precision medicine commonly includes use of system biology and panomics to determine the reason for an individual patient's illness at the molecular level.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞

• Roche Holding AG

• Illumina Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Novartis AG

• AstraZeneca

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Eli Lilly & Company

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

• Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rise in chronic diseases like cancer, respiratory disorders, and mental health issues is a major driver. Precision medicine's ability to provide targeted treatments based on individual genetic profiles is particularly beneficial for these conditions.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in gene sequencing, bioinformatics, and big data analytics are crucial. These technologies enable better diagnosis, personalized treatments, and the development of new drugs.

• Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased spending on healthcare globally supports the adoption of precision medicine. For example, the UK reported a significant rise in healthcare expenditure, which helps in advancing precision medicine integration.

• Research and Development Investments: Substantial investments in R&D by both public and private sectors are driving innovation in precision medicine. This includes the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

• Genomics

• Transcriptomics

• Epigenomics

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

• Sequencing by Synthesis

• Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

• Sequencing by Ligation

• Pyrosequencing

• Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

• Chain Termination Sequencing

• Nanopore Sequencing

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• Oncology

• CNS

• Immunology

• Respiratory Medicine

• Infections

• Others Applications

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫

• Diagnostic Tool companies

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Clinical Laboratories

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

