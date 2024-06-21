Submit Release
A 23-years-old male person was charged for attempted murder in Malaita Province

Police officers at Auki Police Station have recently arrested and charged a 23-year-old male for attempted murder in West Kwara’ae, Malaita Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa says, “The victim is a 32-year-old male employee of the Exodus road construction company. The incident occurred while the victim and his colleague were talking with someone who had previously argued with the colleague.”

PPC Tafoa explain, “It was alleged that the victim had no knowledge about the previous incident between his colleague and the suspect. During their conversation, the victim became involved and used abusive language.”

PPC Tafoa says, “The suspect got angry and allegedly attacked with an axe, aiming for the driver but accidentally striking the victim who was sitting at the back seat. The victim sustained serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital.”

“The suspect was charged for attempted murder contrary to section 215 of the Penal Code and is currently remanded at Auki Correctional Centre waiting to appear before Auki Magistrate’s Court on a later date,” says PPC Tafoa.

PPC Tafoa commend officers for great job and call on good people of Malaita Province to respect each other and refrain from taking law into your own hands.

PPC appeal to community leaders to come forward with information of any unlawful activities such as selling of homebrew (Kwaso) and black marketing of liquor.

