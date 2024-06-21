On June 19, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of the U.S. Mark Suzman. The two sides had an exchange of views on issues such as carrying out trilateral cooperation with Africa in public health, agriculture, poverty reduction, and other areas.
You just read:
Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of the U.S. Mark Suzman
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.