Prebiotic Ingredients Market is anticipated to reach US$14.914 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.62%

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the prebiotics ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.62% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$14.914 billion by 2029.
Prebiotic ingredients are dietary fibers that nourish useful gut bacteria that have a vital role in digestion, immune system function, and in general good health. They are not specifically digested by humans but give nourishment source for these microbes, permitting them to flourish and multiply. They help maintain healthy gut bacteria, cultivated through the consumption of prebiotics, and offer benefits such as progressed digestion, improved immune function, reduction in the chance of stomach-related or gut disorders, and potential well-being benefits. Prebiotic ingredients are present in plant-based products such as chickpeas, artichokes, garlic, onions, vegetables, whole grains, and a few fruits and work in improving metabolic health.
The prebiotic ingredients market is increasing due to expanding customers intrigued by gut well-being and in general well-being. Key drivers incorporate rising mindfulness of gut health, scientific research connecting gut microbiome to well-being benefits, the increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages, requests for natural and clean-label items, growing focus on preventive healthcare, development in infant nutrition, and rise in e-commerce. Prebiotic ingredients are included in infant formulas to bolster a healthy intestine microbiome, whereas the growing request for digestive well-being and immune function in older adults is additionally driving the market expansion globally. The growing demand for prebiotics aligns with the growing trend of natural and clean-label products.
The market of prebiotic ingredients is expanding with the launch of new products and inventive technological progressions around the world, for instance, in June 2022, Biotis®, a global innovator in healthy ingredients extended its Biotis® portfolio with the inclusion of Biotis® GOS-OP High Purity, a high-quality prebiotic with over 90% GOS substance, focused to fuel the advancement in the increasing gut health supplement industry.
Based on the type, the market of prebiotic ingredients market is divided into inulin, Fructooligosaccharide (FOS), Galactooligosaccharide (GOS), and other types. Inulin, a prebiotic found in plants like chicory root, Jerusalem artichokes, and bananas, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the prebiotic industry in the coming years. It provides different functionalities, particularly, nourishing gut bacteria, progressing digestive well-being, serving as a fat replacer, and giving a small amount of sweet taste. Inulin's broad research bolsters its prebiotic properties and health benefits, cultivating a rise in the confidence of customers as well as adoption by industries. Its diverse applications make it reasonable for dairy products, bakery items, dietary supplements, infant formula, and beverage items, promoting a rise in demand.
Based on application, the prebiotic ingredients market is divided into functional food and beverage, infant formula and baby food, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pet food. Animal feed is further classified into ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and other animal feed. Dietary supplements are expected to encounter the quickest development in the prebiotic ingredients market due to growing awareness of gut well-being benefits, focused on dosing and formulations, convenience, and personalization as per preference or requirement. With the rising aging population and increasing healthcare costs, prebiotic supplements are seen as a potential arrangement for advancing digestive health and decreasing chronic disease chance.
Based on Geography, North America is anticipated to have a major share of the market of prebiotic ingredients amid the expected period owing to a number of major variables. Growing health awareness, rise in disposable income, increasing interest in gut wellbeing, presence of major players like Cargill Incorporated, and a steady regulatory environment in the region. North American customers are becoming health-conscious and have higher expendable salaries, which permits them to spend more on preventive healthcare and useful nourishment items containing prebiotic ingredients. This growing interest in gut health and prebiotic-fortified products fuels demand for these products.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the prebiotic ingredients market that have been covered are Tereos Group, Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Nexira SAS, Roquette Freres, My Olive Healthcare, Projoy, and Gnosis by Lesaffre.
