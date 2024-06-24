UK E-commerce Market Continues to Grow, Coupons Become Shoppers' New Favorite

LONDON, ENGLAND, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Statista, the UK is the most profitable e-commerce market in Europe and one of the largest in the world. As the leader of the European retail industry, the UK e-commerce industry has shown strong growth momentum. By 2024, the UK is expected to have nearly 60 million e-commerce users, and non-digital shoppers will only account for a small part of the total population. There is no doubt that e-commerce has become the norm for shoppers across the UK, and finding high-quality, cost-effective products has become the focus of consumers.

However, e-commerce is booming in the UK, but there is a disappointing part of the online shopping experience, that is, the inability to find available discount codes. Many promotional information has long expired or even fake. Consumers want to fill in the blank promotional code box, but in many cases, online coupon searches will result in a large number of expired codes, wasting a lot of time.

In response to this problem, Promopro and Coupert launched a new method in 2024 to improve the experience and success rate of consumers using coupons.

Coupert's plug-in counts the coupon codes that consumers have successfully used to ensure that each code has been successfully used before it is displayed to the user. The plug-in will display on the web page whether the coupon code has been verified and the time of the last successful use. This feature not only helps consumers save time and energy, but also greatly increases their probability of finding valid coupons, thereby improving the overall shopping experience. If unverified promotional data is clicked, consumers can also return to the web page for feedback, and we will regularly eliminate invalid promotional codes.

In addition, the plug-in will intelligently recommend the most suitable coupons and promotional information based on the user's shopping habits and historical data to ensure that users can get the maximum discounts and offers when shopping. Through these initiatives, Promopro and Coupert are committed to solving the pain points in e-commerce shopping and making every shopping more pleasant and efficient.

In terms of data privacy, we attach great importance to consumer privacy protection. We are committed to strictly complying with all relevant privacy protection laws and regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We only collect and use necessary data and ensure that all data is encrypted to protect consumers' personal information from being abused or leaked. Users can access, modify or delete their personal information at any time and can choose to opt out of data collection and use. Our privacy policy is transparent and easy to understand, and is designed to provide consumers with a safe and reliable shopping environment.

Since many times stores do not accept regular promotional codes, Promocodie has also cooperated with coupert to go a step further than other coupon sites to provide shoppers with non-standard codes to unlock discounts. These include:

Friends and family referral codes: Some stores offer social discount codes to customers to share with friends. Promocodie’s platform collects these codes from members and displays them as options to shoppers looking for codes for specific stores.

Student discount codes: Promocodie accurately marks some student-only discount codes, which require students to verify their student status on the dedicated platform to use these exclusive codes.

Promopro is a UK-based coupon platform. With tens of thousands of merchant listings on our platform, brands can also leverage Promopro's influence to promote their best offers at a low cost. Some brands have achieved a 500% ROI on influencer investment using Promopro.

