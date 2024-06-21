Small Caliber Ammunition Market is anticipated to reach $14.2 billion by 2031 ; Poongsan Corporation, FN Herstal

Small Caliber Ammunition Market

Growing terrorist threats, increased gun use for safety reasons, and expansion in military modernization programs drive the small caliber ammunition market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Growing terrorist threats, increased gun use for safety reasons, and expansion in military modernization programs drive the small caliber ammunition market. However, regulatory restrictions in small caliber ammunition industry are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of small caliber ammunition and the rising demand for lightweight ammunition will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Small caliber ammunition refers to cartridges designed for firearms with a bore diameter of less than 0.50 inches (12.7 mm). This includes popular cartridges such as the .22 Long Rifle, 9mm, and .223 Remington. Small caliber ammunition is commonly used for target shooting, hunting, and self-defense. According to data from the Small Arms Survey, a research project based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, there are approximately 12.3 billion small caliber cartridges are in circulation worldwide. This accounts for roughly 75% of all ammunition in circulation globally. The U.S. is the largest producer of small caliber ammunition, with an estimated production of 8.4 billion cartridges annually. Other major producers include Russia, Brazil, and China.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

CBC Global Ammunition, Olin Corporation, Poongsan Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Vista Outdoor Inc., DSG Technology AS, FN Herstal, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nammo AS

By application, the small caliber ammunition market is categorized as military, civilians, and law enforcement agencies. The civilians segment dominated in the global market segment due to the rising concerns regarding personal safety which increases the demand for small caliber ammunitions. For instance, in the U.S., the civilian application for small caliber ammunition is highly fragmented, with many small and large manufacturers catering to the demand for ammunition. The demand for small caliber ammunition in the civilian segment is driven by the need for reliable, affordable, and accurate ammunition for recreational shooting and personal protection.

In terms of usage, small caliber ammunition is most used for target shooting and hunting. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, target shooting accounts for approximately 50% of all small caliber ammunition use in the United States, while hunting accounts for roughly 30%. The remaining 20% is used for self-defense, law enforcement, and military purposes.

Based on application, the civilian segment grabbed the highest share of nearly three-fourths of the small caliber ammunition market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is owing to the high consumption of small caliber ammunitions by individuals. The law enforcement agencies segment, however, would witness the fastest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the establishment of new agencies by governments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global small caliber ammunition market size and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the high spending on military and armed forces in the region. However, the market in Europe is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in spending on new armed weapons in the region.

Based on casing type, the brass segment grabbed the highest share of nearly four-fifths of the overall small caliber ammunition market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is because many ammunitions are covered with a brass casing as it has many advantages.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By size, the 7.62mm segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By application, the law enforcement agency is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period.

By casing, the brass segment is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031).

Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

