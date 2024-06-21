Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of New Mexico to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire beginning on June 17, 2024 and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the Mescalero Apache Tribe and Lincoln County. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Public Assistance federal funding is also available to the state, Mescalero Apache Tribe and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis in Lincoln County for debris removal and emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert Patterson, Jr. has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.