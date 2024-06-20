CNA School Launches Innovative Program to Empower Future Nursing Assistants
CNA School unveils a unique curriculum to provide nursing assistants with advanced skills and hands-on experience.
Join CAL ACE CNA School for a comprehensive education that combines theory and hands-on training, equipping you with the skills and confidence to excel in healthcare and make a positive impact.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNA School, renowned for its commitment to excellence in healthcare education, is thrilled to announce the launch of a pioneering program designed to elevate the training of nursing assistants. This initiative is crafted to offer students an enriched learning journey that blends advanced theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience.
In an era where the healthcare industry is in dire need of skilled and compassionate nursing assistants, CNA School’s new program stands out by providing an education that goes beyond the fundamentals. The curriculum has been meticulously updated to include comprehensive courses in patient care, cutting-edge medical procedures, and the latest healthcare technologies. Students will have the opportunity to engage in interactive lessons, utilize state-of-the-art training facilities, and participate in real-world clinical experiences.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce this program," said Dr. Cliff Roperez, Director/Instructor of CNA School. "Our mission has always been to prepare our students not just to pass exams, but to truly thrive in their careers as nursing assistants. This program is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing competent, confident, and compassionate healthcare professionals."
Key highlights of the new program include:
Comprehensive Curriculum: In-depth coverage of vital topics such as anatomy, physiology, infection control, and effective patient communication.
State-of-the-Art Training Facilities: Equipped with the latest medical technology and simulation labs to provide realistic training scenarios.
Clinical Rotations: Hands-on experience in diverse healthcare settings, ensuring students are well-prepared for real-world challenges.
Expert Instructors: A team of experienced healthcare professionals and educators dedicated to student success.
Flexible Learning Options: Offering both in-person and online classes to cater to various learning preferences and schedules.
Additional Courses Offered: Basic Life Support (BLS)/CPR, Restorative Nursing Assistant (RNA), Home Health Aide (HHA), and Continuing Education Units (CEU) for ongoing professional development.
This program is designed for individuals at the beginning of their healthcare careers as well as current professionals looking to enhance their skills. Graduates will be thoroughly prepared to take the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam and pursue fulfilling careers in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.
Enrollment for the new program is now open, with classes set to begin in the upcoming semester. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the CNA School website for more information and to submit their applications.
About CNA School:
At CNA School, we are dedicated to providing top-tier education and training for future nursing assistants. Our focus on excellence and innovation ensures that our students are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry.
