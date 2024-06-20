Atinuke Durojaiye: A Prominent Figure in New York City
Atinuke Durojaiye, a nurse, motivational speaker, and CEO, inspires with her new book series, "Sweet Surrender," launching July 20th in Times Square.STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atinuke Durojaiye, originally from Lagos, Nigeria, is recognized for her significant contributions across various fields in New York City.
Atinuke Durojaiye has established herself as a dedicated Registered Nurse, known for her compassionate care and unwavering commitment to the well-being of her patients. Her influence extends beyond the clinical setting, resonating with individuals she encounters and providing comfort and healing through her gentle touch and empathetic spirit.
In addition to her medical career, Atinuke is an accomplished storyteller and motivational speaker. She captivates audiences with her insights and encouraging messages, offering hope and guidance in times of challenge. Her motto, “Read, Love, Laugh, Reading is Power,” encapsulates her belief in the transformative power of literature and positive thinking, inspiring others to find strength and joy through reading.
In her personal life, Atinuke seamlessly balances multiple roles, including those of wife, mother, and grandmother. She emphasizes the importance of family, infusing each relationship with love and support, and creating a nurturing environment that embodies unity and resilience. Her family stands as a testament to her grace and strength.
As the CEO of INUMUDUN International Inc., trading as Purh20, Atinuke champions holistic wellness and environmental sustainability. Through Purh20 Natural Spring Water, she promotes not only physical health but also a deeper connection to nature. This initiative underscores her commitment to health and environmental stewardship, aiming to foster a greater appreciation for natural resources.
On July 20th, Atinuke will host a Pre-Launch event for her book series, “Sweet Surrender,” in Times Square. This event offers an opportunity for attendees to meet her, receive copies of her book, and experience her inspirational journey firsthand. The book series delves into themes of grace, resilience, and personal growth, reflecting Atinuke’s life experiences and wisdom.
Atinuke Durojaiye's journey from Lagos to New York City highlights her diverse contributions and ongoing efforts to inspire others. Her work in healthcare, storytelling, and environmental sustainability reflects her multifaceted impact on the community. Through her various roles, she continues to leave an indelible legacy of inspiration, touching lives with her dedication and compassion.
