Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in Harrison, Ringgold and Story Counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Harrison, Ringgold and Story counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

HARRISON COUNTY Willow Lake Nature Center 2725 Easton Trail Woodbine, IA 51579 Open 1-7 p.m. June 22 8 a.m.-7 p.m.June 23-25 RINGGOLD COUNTY United Baptist Presbyterian Church 2343 U.S. Highway 169 Mount Ayr, IA 50854 Open 1-7 p.m. June 21 8 a.m.-7p.m. June 22-24 STORY COUNTY Story County Administrative Building 900 Sixth St. Nevada, IA 50201 Open 1-7 p.m. June 22 8 a.m.-7p.m. June 23-25

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 20-31 in Adair, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties. FEMA funding is also available for homeowners and renters in Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union counties for the April 26-27 tornadoes and storms. Iowans can visit any open DRC for assistance.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.