Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available to West Virginians Impacted by April 2-6 Storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians affected by the April 2-6 severe storms who live or work in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties, and who became unemployed due to the severe storms, may apply for federal unemployment benefits.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits are available to individuals who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance and are self-employed workers, including farmers. People who apply must provide proof of past earnings, such as business records or bank statements and income tax forms, no more than 21 days after their application has been filed.

Individuals unemployed due to the April 2-6, 2024, severe storms must contact WorkForce West Virginia by sending an email to ucpolicy@wv.gov or by calling 304-558-3340 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Learn more about Disaster Unemployment Assistance Workforce West Virginia at Disaster Assistance - WorkForce West Virginia (workforcewv.org).

Individuals eligible for DUA benefits include:

Individuals who are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster

Individuals who were to commence employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster

Individuals who cannot work or perform services in self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.

Unemployment is a direct result of the major disaster if the unemployment resulted from:

The physical damage or destruction of the place of employment

The physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster

Lack of work, or loss of revenues, if, prior to the disaster, the employer or self-employed business received at least a majority of its revenue or income from an entity in the major disaster area that was damaged or destroyed in the disaster or an entity in the major disaster area closed by the federal, state or local government.

The deadline to apply is July 22, 2024.

In addition to helping file a DUA claim, WorkForce West Virginia offers reemployment services, including resume services, job search assistance and job placement. For more information or to report fraud, call 1-800-252-JOBS (5627).

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).