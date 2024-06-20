Newsom, labor leaders announce deal to keep worker protection measure off the ballot
Business and labor leaders announced an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday to rewrite a unique California law — the Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA — that allows workers to join one another and sue employers for violating state labor laws. The agreement would increase payments to workers, reduce penalties on businesses that promptly change illegal practices, and remove from the November ballot a business-sponsored initiative to repeal PAGA.