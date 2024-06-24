Crumbl and WK Kellogg Co Come Together to Create New Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal
We’re proud to partner with Crumbl. Crumbl’s unique food, distinct packaging and passionate fan base makes this innovation a great add to our portfolio of iconic cereals.”LINDON, UT, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the tastiest cookies and cereal brands, Crumbl and WK Kellogg Co, are proud to introduce a first-of-its-kind innovation for the award-winning gourmet dessert brand: Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal. This exciting collaboration delivers the delicious taste of Crumbl's signature Milk Chocolate Chip cookie in a delightful cereal form.
Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal offers a unique blend of textures and flavors that mirror the indulgent experience of enjoying a Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie. Consumers can anticipate the cereal hitting store shelves nationwide this summer, with availability varying across select retailers.
This delicious cereal is the result of a collaborative effort between Crumbl's Menu and R&D team alongside WK Kellogg Co’s Food Designers. This new cereal offering brings together the best of both brands to create a truly unforgettable taste sensation.
The inspiration behind this iconic partnership came from WK Kellogg Co's commitment to providing consumers with innovative flavor experiences in the cereal aisle. With Crumbl's reputation for delivering exceptional food experiences and WK Kellogg Co's dedication to exploring new flavor territories, the collaboration is poised to bring the gourmet dessert experience to breakfast tables everywhere.
"This partnership between Crumbl and Kellogg’s represents a fusion of two brands known for their dedication to delivering exceptional food experiences," said Sawyer Hemsely at Crumbl. "Whether enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or as an indulgent treat, Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal aims to delight consumers with its irresistible flavor profile."
"We’re proud to partner with Crumbl,” said Laura Newman, Kellogg’s VP of Brand. “Crumbl’s unique food, distinct packaging and passionate fan base makes this innovation a great add to our portfolio of iconic cereals.”
For more information about Kellogg’s Crumbl Chocolately Chip Cereal and its availability, consumers are encouraged to contact their local retailers or visit Kellogg’s Instagram (@kelloggsus).
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts every Sunday at 6pm MST.. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.
About WK Kellogg Co
At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder’s passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Raisin Bran, and Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com.
