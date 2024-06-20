CAPREIT Announces Release of 2023 ESG Report

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that it has issued its fifth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report providing an overview of its ESG strategies, policies, and commitments, and highlighting the progress made in 2023.



Highlights of CAPREIT’s 2023 ESG Report include:

Invested $30.7 million in energy-saving, resiliency, and water efficiency projects in Canada;

Achieved a 10.2% reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2019;

Reduced our per suite energy use by 6.1% since 2022;

Scored 7/10 on our annual Resident Satisfaction Survey;

Our Resident Recommendation Score remained strong at 78%;

Published a Resident Bill of Rights; and

Achieved 88% employee satisfaction on CAPREIT’s approach to diversity and inclusion.



“We’re thrilled to share the progress we’ve made in advancing our ESG vision in alignment with our strategic pillars to be the best place to live, work and invest,” commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our dedication to sustainability reflects our overarching responsibility to all of our stakeholders to implement good environmental, social and governance practices, while delivering sustainable financial returns for our investors, and providing a secure, comfortable and high-quality living experience for our residents. We encourage everyone to review our ESG Report to learn more about our accomplishments, and our plans for the future.”

Find out more about the progress CAPREIT’s made on its ESG program in the 2023 ESG Report, which can be found by visiting the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “About Us” and follow the link to “Our ESG Story” at the top of the page.

