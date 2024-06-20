Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust"), (TSX: FCD.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of unitholders ("Unitholders”) of Trust Units (“Units”) of the Trust held on June 20, 2024 (the “Meeting”).



All the matters put forward before Unitholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Trust's management information circular dated May 8, 2024 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Unitholders approved the election of all trustee nominees and the approval of RSM Canada LLP as the Trust's auditors. The board of trustees of the Trust is comprised as follows:

Nominee Votes "For" % Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % of Votes "Withheld" Geoffrey Bledin 7,355,114 99.416% 43,236 0.584% Eli Dadouch 6,642,487 89.783% 755,863 10.217% Stanley Goldfarb 7,351,842 99.371% 46,508 0.629% Jonathan Mair 6,609,265 89.334% 789,085 10.666% Robert McKee 6,611,203 89.361% 787,147 10.639% Sandy Poklar 6,606,243 89.293% 792,107 10.707% Lawrence Shulman 7,319,442 98.933% 78,908 1.067% Howard Smuschkowitz 7,342,942 99.251% 55,408 0.749% Manfred Walt 7,353,592 99.395% 44,758 0.605% Victoria Granovski 6,603,743 89.260% 794,607 10.740% Jeffrey Goldfarb 7,317,432 98.906% 80,918 1.094%

7,411,746 Units were represented by Unitholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 20.1% of the total issued and outstanding Units at the record date for the Meeting. Full details of the voting results will be posted under the Trust's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

