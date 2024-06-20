Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,735 in the last 365 days.

Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust.

In addition, all other items including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the meeting materials filed by the Trust on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

   
For further information, please contact:
   
Sandy Poklar Claudia Alvarenga
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221 (416) 635-0221
   
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
   
Victoria Moayedi  
Director, Investor Relations  
(416) 635-0221  
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more