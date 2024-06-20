New College of Florida Named a Best Value College for 2024 by the Princeton Review
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Princeton Review® has recognized New College of Florida as one of America's Best Value Colleges for 2024. In their newly released rankings, New College ranked 20th among all public colleges nationwide — following a list comprised entirely of large universities — and first among small public liberal arts colleges. New College, one of the nation's best colleges for students seeking a rigorous education with excellent career preparation, highlights the powerful return on investment that Florida’s reasonable public university tuition makes possible.
The education services company named New College of Florida as one of its Best Value Colleges for 2024 on June 20. Topics covered everything from academics, cost, and financial aid to graduation rates, and student debt. New College rated third among public universities for financial aid.
“A classical liberal arts education, when done well, is the best education one can receive,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “The return on investment of receiving that education at New College, where the price of tuition remains reasonable for American families, is an important benchmark we strive to uphold.”
The full list of The Princeton Review’s Best Value Colleges for 2024 and the project’s seven categories of ranking lists, as well as the company’s profiles of the schools, is accessible at https://www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-value-colleges/.
The company also factored in data from its surveys of students attending the schools as well as data from PayScale.com’s surveys of alumni of the schools about their starting and mid-career salaries and job satisfaction.
In all, The Princeton Review crunched more than 40 data points to tally ROI ratings of the colleges that were the bases for the Best Value Colleges school selections, giving New College an ROI rating score of 91/99. In its profile of New College, the company’s editors praise the school for its rigorous academics and quoted from several students they surveyed who described the importance of narrative evaluations and senior theses to the academic fabric of the College.
"The schools we chose as our Best Value Colleges for 2024 are a select group: they comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions,” said Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review. “We commend their administrators, faculties, staff, and alumni for all they are doing to educate their students and guide them to success in their careers. These colleges are also exceptional for the generous amount of financial aid they award to students with need and/or for their comparatively low cost of attendance.”
About New College of Florida
Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida was named the No. 1 Public Liberal Arts College by Washington Monthly in 2023 and is the Honors College of Florida. New College provides students with limitless, original opportunities for success through a highly individualized education that combines academic excellence, undergraduate research opportunities, and career preparation experiences.
New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences; master’s degree programs in applied data science and marine mammal science; and intercollegiate athletics in the NAIA.
About The Princeton Review
The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. Founded in 1981, The Princeton Review is now in its 43rd year. The company’s Tutor.com brand, now in its 24th year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 26 million tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center.
