Attorney General Bird Files Appeal to Defend Iowa Immigration Enforcement Law

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today appealed the federal court’s decision to block enforcement of Iowa's immigration law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement:

"Iowa won’t back down. Today, my office filed an appeal to defend Iowa’s immigration enforcement law that keeps Iowa families safe. We can’t afford to stand by any longer as Biden’s border crisis rolls out a welcome mat for drug cartels, human traffickers, and suspected terrorists to invade our home communities. If Biden won’t do his job to secure our borders, Iowa will."

