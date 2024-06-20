[Latest] Global Pea Flakes Market Size/Share Worth USD 3,226.1 Million by 2033 at a 4.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Pea Flakes Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2,158.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,247.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3,226.1 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Emsland Group, Roquette Frères, Vestkorn Milling AS, The Scoular Company, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Parrish and Heimbecker Limited, AGT Foods Australia Pty Ltd., Sotexpro, Nutri-Pea Limited, Batory Foods, Dakota Dry Bean Inc., SunOpta Inc., Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, and others.

Pea Flakes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Regular pea flakes, Organic pea flakes, Flavored pea flakes, Gluten-free pea flakes, Others), By Type (Yellow, Green), By Application (Food Processing, Animal Feed, Aqua Feed, Households/Retail, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Online retail platforms, Convenience stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Pea Flakes Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,158.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2,247.1 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,226.1 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Pea Flakes Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein Sources: With the growing trend towards vegetarianism, veganism, and flexitarian diets, there is a rising demand for plant-based protein sources. Pea flakes, being rich in protein, are gaining popularity as a nutritious alternative to animal-based proteins. This increasing demand is driving the growth of the pea flakes market.

Rising Health Consciousness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are actively seeking out foods that are perceived as healthier and more nutritious. Pea flakes are considered a healthy option due to their high protein and fiber content, as well as being gluten-free and low in fat. As a result, health-conscious consumers are incorporating pea flakes into their diets, contributing to market growth.

Expansion of the Snack Food Industry: The snack food industry is experiencing significant growth globally, driven by busy lifestyles and the need for convenient, on-the-go food options. Pea flakes, with their crunchy texture and versatility, are increasingly being used as a base for healthy snack products. The expansion of the snack food industry is fueling demand for pea flakes as an ingredient, thereby driving market growth.

Product Innovation and Diversification: Manufacturers are continually innovating and diversifying their product offerings to cater to changing consumer preferences and dietary requirements. This includes introducing new flavors, formulations, and packaging options for pea flakes. Product innovation and diversification efforts are expanding the consumer base for pea flakes and driving market growth.

Expanding Retail Distribution Channels: The availability of pea flakes through various retail distribution channels, including supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms, is expanding rapidly. This increased accessibility is making pea flakes more convenient for consumers to purchase, thereby boosting market growth.

Growing Awareness of Environmental Sustainability: There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of food production and consumption. Pea flakes, being derived from peas, are considered more environmentally sustainable compared to animal-based protein sources. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, they are increasingly opting for sustainable food choices like pea flakes, driving market growth.

Pea Flakes Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2021, Danone announced commercial availability of its Vega One pea flakes products, including Vega One Sport, in China. These products contain pea flakes along with sunflower seeds, alfalfa, pumpkin seeds, and other ingredients, targeting athletes and offering a nutritious plant-based option.

In 2020, Burcon NutraScience Corporation and investors formed a joint venture to build a C$65 million manufacturing plant in Western Canada for pea and canola flakes. The plant will distribute Burcon’s Peazac, Peazazz pea flakes, and Nutratein, Puratein, and Supertein canola flakes.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2024 USD 2,247.1 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 3,226.1 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 2,158.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033

Pea Flakes Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Pea Flakes Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains: The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, including those for food products. This disruption affected the availability of raw materials and ingredients required to produce pea flakes, leading to potential shortages and supply chain challenges.

Shift in Consumer Preferences and Buying Behavior: The pandemic caused significant changes in consumer preferences and buying behavior, with a heightened focus on health, safety, and convenience. While demand for shelf-stable and nutritious foods like pea flakes increased during the pandemic, the closure of food service establishments and disruptions in traditional retail channels impacted the distribution of pea flakes.

Adoption of E-commerce Channels: To recover from the impact of COVID-19, pea flakes manufacturers may accelerate their adoption of e-commerce channels. By expanding their online presence and leveraging e-commerce platforms, companies can reach consumers directly and mitigate the impact of disruptions in traditional retail channels.

Product Innovation and Marketing: Manufacturers can invest in product innovation and marketing efforts to differentiate their pea flakes offerings and attract consumers. This may include launching new flavors, packaging formats, and value-added products that align with evolving consumer preferences for healthy and convenient food options.

Supply Chain Diversification: To mitigate the risk of future disruptions, pea flakes manufacturers may diversify their supply chains and sourcing strategies. This could involve sourcing raw materials from multiple suppliers and regions, as well as investing in contingency plans to ensure resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Focus on Sustainability and Traceability: With increasing consumer awareness of sustainability issues, pea flakes manufacturers may emphasize their commitment to sustainable sourcing practices and supply chain transparency. By providing consumers with information about the origins of their products and their environmental footprint, companies can build trust and loyalty.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration with other stakeholders in the food industry, such as retailers, distributors, and food service providers, can help pea flakes manufacturers expand their market reach and recover from the impact of COVID-19. Strategic partnerships can facilitate product distribution, marketing initiatives, and access to new consumer segments.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Pea Flakes Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pea Flakes market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pea Flakes market forward?

What are the Pea Flakes Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pea Flakes Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pea Flakes market sample report and company profiles?

Pea Flakes Market – Regional Analysis

The Pea Flakes Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the pea flakes market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by the increasing adoption of plant-based diets. Trends include the rising popularity of pea flakes as a versatile ingredient in snacks, soups, and baked goods. Consumers are also seeking out organic and non-GMO options, driving manufacturers to expand their product offerings in response to this demand.

Europe: In Europe, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability and traceability in the pea flakes market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of food production and are seeking out products with transparent supply chains. Trends include the rise of eco-friendly packaging options, certifications highlighting sustainable practices, and collaborations between manufacturers and local farmers to promote sustainable sourcing.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the pea flakes market is driven by the increasing awareness of health and wellness among consumers. Trends include the incorporation of pea flakes into traditional Asian cuisine, innovative product formulations targeting specific dietary needs, and the expansion of distribution channels to reach urban and rural areas alike.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the pea flakes market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for nutritious and affordable food options. Trends include the development of flavored pea flakes catering to regional taste preferences, partnerships with local retailers and distributors to expand market reach, and investments in marketing campaigns highlighting the health benefits of pea flakes to attract health-conscious consumers.

List of the prominent players in the Pea Flakes Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Emsland Group

Roquette Frères

Vestkorn Milling AS

The Scoular Company

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Parrish and Heimbecker Limited

AGT Foods Australia Pty Ltd.

Sotexpro

Nutri-Pea Limited

Batory Foods

Dakota Dry Bean Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH

Others

The Pea Flakes Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Regular pea flakes

Organic pea flakes

Flavored pea flakes

Gluten-free pea flakes

Others

By Type

Yellow

Green

By Application

Food Processing

Animal Feed

Aqua Feed

Households/Retail

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Online retail platforms

Convenience stores

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

