REMINDER: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet June 27 by web conference; deadline approaching for draft Sea Level Rise Update comments

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel is scheduled to meet via web conference on June 27 at 1 p.m. to continue its review of Inlet Hazard Area boundaries. The public may listen to the meetings by computer or phone. DCM is accepting public comments on the Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel’s draft Sea Level Rise update. Public comments will be accepted until July 3, 2024, at 5 p.m.

WHAT: CRC Science Panel Meetings

WHEN: June 27

WHERE: Meeting by video conference

June 27: Click here to join.

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City 28557.

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line.



The draft Sea Level Rise Update is available for review online.

Comments will be accepted by email at DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov with “Draft Sea Level Rise Update” in the subject line or by USPS mail to:

NCDEQ Division of Coastal Management

Attn: Tancred Miller, Division Director

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, NC 28557

The Science Panel will consider all public comments before finalizing the proposed draft report.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

NC DEQ Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.

