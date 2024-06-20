Nu Vybes Band International for SKMF Jouvert
June 20, 2024 – For the second year in a row, the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) kicks off a spectacular week with the SKMF Jouvert on Saturday, 22 June 2024. The road jam will feature the popular band Nu Vybes International between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The session starts at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex and winds its way to the Bay
Road to the National Museum. The SKMF J’ouvert will then proceed up Fort Street, right
on Cayon Street, and right on West Square Street. After that, it will turn right on the Bay
Road, and back up Fort Street. The early morning jam culminates at the downtown
offices of GOLD Sponsor FLOW.
The SKMF Jouvert promises to be a thrilling and magnificent event serving as the perfect
prelude to the highly anticipated 26th anniversary of the St Kitts Music Festival.
At 12 p.m., the SKMF local marketing team kicks off another Festival Junction, where
tickets and other valuable gifts will be on offer to Music Festival fans. This event will
also feature top DJs and the energetic host, 5 Star Pino.
The 26th edition of the St Kitts Music Festival will be held from June 27-29 at the historic
Warner Park Cricket Stadium. Tickets start from US$50 or EC$135 and are available on
the Festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com, where patrons can also view further
updates and additional details.