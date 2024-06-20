FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 03, 2024

Acting Governor Kehoe Announces FEMA to Participate in Joint Damage Assessments for Public Assistance

Today, Acting Governor Mike Kehoe announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) of public infrastructure in Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Howell, McDonald, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas counties following severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes that occurred May 19 – 27.

Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail katy.linnenbrink@sema.dps.mo.gov