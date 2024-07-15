CAHME Announces New Board Leadership Appointments

CAHME actively promotes continuous improvement in the preparation of future healthcare leaders by developing measurable, competency-based criteria for excellence in healthcare management.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME), the accreditor of graduate programs in healthcare leadership, is pleased to announce the appointment of three key leadership positions to its Board of Directors: Bankole (Banky) Olatosi, as Board Chair; Ronald Holder, as Chair-elect; and David Nash as Secretary/Treasurer, effective July 1, 2024.

Bankole (Banky) Olatosi, PhD, MPH, MS, FACHE, Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina's Arnold School of Public Health, will serve as the new Board Chair. With a Ph.D. in Health Services Policy and Management, Olatosi has significantly impacted healthcare management education through his expertise in data science, teaching, research, and leadership. He has contributed immensely to the field and is known for his dedication to improving healthcare systems globally.

"It is a privilege to be Board Chair for CAHME," said Olatosi. "CAHME plays a critical role in ensuring quality healthcare management education, promoting diversity and inclusion, and fostering global collaboration to enhance healthcare systems worldwide." Olatosi will be the first African American to serve as Board Chair on the CAHME Board of Directors.

Ronald Holder, MHA, FACMPE, FACHE, CAE, the former Chief Operating Officer of the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), will serve as the new Chair-elect. Holder has extensive experience as a healthcare and medical practice executive, having managed strategic and operational functions for a global association with over 60,000 members. His career spans leadership roles in several academic health systems, including Baylor Scott & White Health, the University of Louisville, and the University of Kentucky.

“I am honored to serve CAHME as the Chair-elect," said Holder. "By focusing on the education of healthcare's future leaders, CAHME plays a significant role not just for healthcare today but for many years to come. Healthcare needs quality leaders now more than ever."

David Nash, MD, MBA, the Founding Dean Emeritus and Dr. Raymond C. & Doris N. Grandon Professor of Health Policy at Jefferson College of Population Health, will serve as the new Secretary/Treasurer. Nash is a board-certified internist and a globally recognized expert in healthcare quality, population health, and public accountability for clinical outcomes. His extensive governance experience includes serving on boards in sectors such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, and private equity.

"I look forward to working with the Board and our dedicated management team to drive our mission forward and make a positive long-term impact in healthcare," said Nash.

“Banky, Ron, and David will be essential in guiding CAHME in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare, education, and accreditation," said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME. "We look forward to their continued leadership to meet CAHME’s mission of advancing the quality of healthcare management education.”

