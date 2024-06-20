H.R. 7909 would make an alien (a non-U.S. national) inadmissible to or deportable from the United States if that person admitted to or was convicted of sex offenses or other crimes involving domestic violence, stalking, and child abuse or neglect.
You just read:
H.R. 7909, Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.