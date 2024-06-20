S. 3698 would amend several sections of the District of Columbia (D.C.) Official Code to replace the term mental retardation with intellectual disability. Under current law, the Congress annually appropriates funds for the District of Columbia Courts. However, because CBO expects any costs to update the code would be paid for by the District of Columbia government, CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would have no cost to the federal government.
You just read:
S. 3698, Words Matter for the District of Columbia Courts Act
