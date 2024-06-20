Greg Lindberg Continues to Promote Fasting as a Proven Method to Wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned wellness advocate Greg Lindberg is bringing attention to the scientifically backed benefits of fasting, advocating it as a powerful tool for achieving overall wellness. Drawing on the latest research and personal experiences, Lindberg shares how fasting can significantly enhance physical, mental and emotional health.



Fasting, the voluntary abstention from food for set periods, has been practiced for centuries across different cultures and religions. The latest scientific studies have revealed numerous health benefits associated with fasting, making it a cornerstone of modern wellness practices.

“Fasting is not just a dietary choice. It’s a lifestyle that can transform your health and well-being,” says Lindberg. “I’ve experienced firsthand the profound benefits of fasting, from increased energy and mental clarity to a stronger immune system and better physical health. It’s a proven method that anyone can incorporate into their wellness routine.”

Lindberg emphasizes that fasting has shown to enhance metabolic processes, improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation. Studies also indicate that fasting can stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), supporting brain health, cognitive function and resilience against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“Fasting is backed by ancient wisdom and modern science as a way to achieve optimal wellness,” says Lindberg. “Fasting can repair the body’s cells, increase longevity and reduce risk of age-related diseases. It’s an empowering practice that can help you take control of your health and achieve a balanced, vibrant life.”

Lindberg advises individuals interested in fasting to approach it with careful planning and consideration. Before starting any fasting regimen, consult with a healthcare provider to ensure it’s appropriate for your individual health needs. Begin with intermittent fasting, such as the 16:8 method (fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window), to allow your body to adjust.

“Drink plenty of water during fasting periods to maintain hydration and support detoxification,” says Lindberg. “Pay attention to how your body responds to fasting. If you experience adverse effects, adjust your approach accordingly.”

Lindberg explores fasting in his latest book Lifelong, which is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career development, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often; How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage; 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership and LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

