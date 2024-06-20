ECO Canada Earns Prestigious Recognition in the 2024 HRDC Best Places to Work

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 HRDC Best Places to Work, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry.



As an impartial authority in the HR sector, Human Resource Director Canada conducted an exhaustive research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. In this thorough assessment, ECO Canada has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.

Human Resource Director Canada’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals, conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting Best Places to Work criteria.

ECO Canada takes immense pride in being acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the HR domain. This recognition underscores ECO Canada's dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.

About 2024 HRDC Best Places to Work

The entry process for HRD Canada’s third annual Best Places to Work ranking comprised two steps: an employer submission followed by an employee survey. For the first step, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission with questions looking at key factors, such as employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition, and green programs.

Organizations that successfully completed the first phase were then sent a link to an online employee survey to be circulated internally. To be eligible for the Best Places to Work recognition, organizations had to meet a minimum number of responses based on company size:

1–99 employees = minimum of 10 responses, 100–499 employees = 20+ responses, and 500+ employees = 50+ responses. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics that constituted drivers of employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 75% to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2024.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

