Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast to 2032: An Analysis of Epidemiological Data, Emerging Therapies, by DelveInsight

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Chronic Kidney Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Kidney Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Kidney Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report:

The Chronic Kidney Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In February 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved JESDUVROQ tablets (daprodustat) as the first oral treatment for anemia (decreased number of red blood cells) caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. However, in July2023, the company withdrew its application from the EMA.

In April 2023, the European Commission approved VAFSEO (vadadustat) for the treatment of symptomatic anemia associated with CKD in adults on chronic maintenance dialysis.

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and many others.

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi, and others

The total market size of CKD in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,934 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032)

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 8.7% due to increasing prevalent cases of the disease and launch of the emerging therapies.

In 2022, the Chronic Kidney Disease market reached its peak size in the US among the 7MM, totaling approximately USD 2,566 million, while it was at its lowest in Italy, amounting to USD 115 million. It is expected that these figures will rise by 2032.

The largest proportion of prevalent CKD patients were estimated to be in the US, followed by EU4, the UK, and Japan. In the US alone, the number of diagnosed CKD patients was estimated to be 5.5 million.

The overall market size of CKD treatment is projected to grow throughout the forecast period (2023-2032) due to the emergence of new treatments such as Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), empagliflozin, KBP-5074, ziltivekimab, bardoxolone methyl, and semaglutide.

In terms of gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD in the 7MM in 2022, females accounted for a higher number of cases (approximately 8,320 thousand) compared to males (around 7,790 thousand).

According to DelveInsight estimates, the US accounted for approximately 5.6 million diagnosed cases whereas in the EU4 and the UK, there were around 6.9 million diagnosed CKD cases in 2022. Japan accounted for 3.5 million diagnosed cases of CKD in 2022. These cases are expected to increase in the US, EU4 and the UK, and expected to decrease in Japan by 2032

Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of CKD (approximately 2.3 million cases), followed by the Germany (approximately 1.5 million cases) in 2022. On the other hand, Italy (0.7 million cases) had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM.

CKD has been identified as a female-dominant disease; in our analysis, the number of females suffering was higher than males. In 2022, 52% cases of CKD were of females, while 48% cases were of males in the 7MM.

The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by kidney damage or an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) below 60 ml/min/1.73 m2 persisting for at least 3 months, regardless of its origin. This condition entails a progressive decline in kidney function, ultimately necessitating renal replacement therapy such as dialysis or transplantation.

In its early stages, CKD typically presents without noticeable symptoms and may only be detected incidentally through blood or urine tests conducted for other reasons, revealing abnormalities in kidney function. As the disease advances, symptoms can include fatigue, edema (swelling in the ankles, feet, or hands), shortness of breath, nausea, and hematuria (blood in the urine).

Diagnosis of CKD involves blood and urine tests, with the eGFR indicating kidney efficiency. Imaging modalities like ultrasound, CT scan, X-ray, or MRI may also be utilized.

While CKD has no cure, management focuses on alleviating symptoms and halting disease progression. Treatment strategies encompass lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments, and medications to control blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol levels. Diuretics may be prescribed to reduce swelling by enhancing fluid elimination. Dialysis becomes necessary in advanced stages, and for some patients, a kidney transplant offers a viable long-term solution.

Numerous therapies are currently under development to cater to CKD patients across various global markets (7MM).

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 16 million diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease in the 7MM in 2022.

As per our analysis, chronic kidney disease has been identified as a female-dominant disease, with more females suffering than males. In 2022, 52% of cases of CKD were of females, while 48% of cases were of males in the 7MM.

The chronic kidney disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology trends @ Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Kidney Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Kidney Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies

Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi

Chronic Kidney Disease Key Companies

ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and many others.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Kidney Disease market share @ Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Landscape

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Landscape

The market for chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatments encompasses a wide array of medications. While these treatments do not offer a cure for CKD, they are effective in managing symptoms and preventing further kidney deterioration. DelveInsight's market outlook for CKD therapies concentrates on pharmacological treatments, including off-label uses, that are prescribed for managing CKD, and does not consider revenue from medical devices or surgical interventions like dialysis.

For the purpose of this study, the CKD drugs market is segmented by drug type, including categories such as erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE-Is), angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), antidiabetic drugs, treatments for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT), and urate-lowering agents. Additionally, there are approved treatments for CKD, including KERENDIA, INVOKANA, JYNARQUE, and FARXIGA.

DelveInsight's research indicates that antidiabetic and antihypertensive medications are among the most frequently prescribed treatments. The analysts have gained a thorough understanding of CKD and its causes, which has helped to define the scope of the therapeutic landscape. The market for CKD treatments is further divided into segments such as diabetic kidney disease (DKD), polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and kidney disease caused by hypertension.

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies: Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozi, and others

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and Chronic Kidney Disease emerging therapies

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Chronic Kidney Disease market drivers and Chronic Kidney Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Kidney Disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Kidney Disease

4. Chronic Kidney Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Kidney Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease

9. Chronic Kidney Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers

16. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers

17. Chronic Kidney Disease Appendix

18. Chronic Kidney Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.