Armitron Unveils Exciting Rebrand in Partnership with Motto®
Armitron collaborated with Motto®, an experienced brand transformation partner renowned for its visionary approach and impressive client roster.
For Armitron to establish itself as an important brand, we needed to develop a brand with deeper meaning and cultural resonance. The new strategy creates a confident vision for Armitron’s future,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armitron, a distinguished family-owned and operated brand in the watch industry since 1975, is thrilled to announce a significant rebrand—the first in nearly five decades. This bold transformation is set to redefine the Armitron legacy, appealing to new generations while honoring its timeless heritage.
To spearhead this landmark rebrand, Armitron collaborated with Motto®, an experienced brand transformation partner renowned for its visionary approach and impressive client roster, including tech unicorns and Fortune 500 companies. The objective was clear: elevate the Armitron brand to captivate Millennials and Gen Z, propelling the company into its next phase of growth.
"We are incredibly proud of our rich history and the millions of loyal customers we've garnered over the past 50 years," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of Armitron. "Our collaboration with Motto® has infused new energy into our brand, enabling us to resonate with a new audience while staying true to our core values. This rebrand is a celebration of our legacy and a bold step into our future."
The comprehensive rebrand encompasses a new strategic direction, a redesigned logo, a vibrant new visual identity system featuring bold typography and color, an updated Shopify website, and a revitalized approach to marketing and brand storytelling. Inspired by the enduring value of time—a cornerstone of Armitron’s founding ethos—Motto® anchored the brand’s new strategy around the big idea, "Love Every Second." This new direction not only defines the brand's new meaning but also seamlessly bridges the nostalgic charm of Armitron’s classic pieces with the excitement of its recent releases.
“Quality, affordability, and style are essential, but they’re also table stakes. For Armitron to establish itself as an important brand, we needed to develop a brand with deeper meaning and cultural resonance. The new strategy creates a confident, unified vision for Armitron’s future,” said Ashleigh Hansberger, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer of Motto®.
Armitron’s updated branding is already making waves, with early feedback highlighting its vibrant, modern appeal and seamless blend of nostalgia and innovation. The new direction, visual identity, and marketing strategies are designed to engage and inspire, ensuring that Armitron remains a relevant choice for watch enthusiasts of all ages.
For more information, visit www.armitron.com and www.wearemotto.com/portfolio/armitron and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #LoveEverySecond.
About Armitron: Since 1975, Armitron has been a trusted name in the watch industry, offering high-quality, stylish timepieces at an exceptional value. Family-owned and operated, Armitron prides itself on its commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.
About Motto®: Motto® is a strategic brand transformation company that specializes in developing brands and Ideas Worth Rallying Around® for companies ready to advance into their next era. With a diverse portfolio of clients including Colliers, Virgin, Andela, The Minnesota Vikings, and Google, Motto® unites vision, culture, and brand to drive growth and meaningful impact.
